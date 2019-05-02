Speech to Text for Local Methodist churches move forward after controversy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after the the united methodist church's controversial move to impose strict rules against the lgbtq community, those heavily involved with the church are trying to move forward after the controversy. kq2's ron johnson spoke with local pastors of the church each had different approaches to doing so. as the conversation continues over the united methodist church's stance on the lgbt community, local leaders share how they're moving their congregations forward.[rev. larry williams] i've tried to keep the congregation informed of the conversation and the flow of what's been happening at the national and international level.the pastor of the huffman memorial united methodist church says he takes the opportunity to have informative dialogue with his congregation dialogue that aims to answer key questions. [williams] where did these different perspectives come from? through our biblical interpretation, what's the history of it? and also kind of what's the history of movements and change in the church. pastor williams says this isn't the first time the church has dealt with divisive issues. in the past the church split over the issue of slavery and cam close to again again over allowing women be ordained. [williams] this is another instance of that struggle of specific passages of the bible vs. the overarching message of the bible. for the united methodist church in savannah that overarching message is one of unconditional love. [rev. dee pennington] well our vision statement here at savannah united methodist church is inviting the community inviting all people to a jesus christ. the pastor here stresses the importance of approaching this matter as jesus would as the church moves forward in this direction.[pennington] we have to be careful the tenor jesus' words to love one another. ron johnson kq2 news>> local pastors say they hope to continue having important dialouge to educate one another arond the topic of homosexuality.