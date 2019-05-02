Speech to Text for Council hears budget requests from public safety groups

splitting up a $178-million dollar pie sounds pretty good -- unless you're a city... good evening, i'm madeline mcclain. st. joseph city officials met today for their 2nd day of budget meetings. everyone wants a slice of the pie..but who should get the biggest piece?bruce woody, st. joseph city manager: "tonight we focused on the public safety programs which would be the police department, the fire department, and the health department."city officials are discussing the 2020 budget this week.the proposed budget -- 178 million dollars manager: ""all of the departments were asked to make some cuts. i asked make somewhere in the range of 8-10 percent."and this year's pie is a lean, healthy one carb, low cal it's smaller than last years by $17 million dollars.tuesday night kicked off budget talks. bill mcmurray, st. joseph mayor: "we are looking at all different types of ways to save money. we are going to be frugal and balance the budget." wednesday the heads of the police, fire and health department presented projects to city officials -- and answered questions about what they need to make it work. bruce woody, st. joseph city manager: 38-point-5 million dollars will be split between the departments the largest portion woody, st. joseph city manager: budget talks will continue until june..a month of discussions until each slice is right this is for a sliver of pie we will continue to cover budget discussions tomorrow evening... if you want to take a closer look at the proposed budget for yourself -- head