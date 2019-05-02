Speech to Text for Downtown building named after St. Joseph man for service to the community

over two decades of service to the city by garry hammond. a room full of people in downtwon honored hammond as they celebrated his retirement. he served as the c-e-o of family gudance center for 22 years. during his time, he helped build a permanent location in st. joseph for the f-g-c. hammond also helped broaden f-g-c's reach to thousands of northwest missouri residents by diversifying f-g-c's behavioral health programming. he strongly believes that recovery is possible and that the f-g-c is there to serve those who are suffering.... (sot and the more we can do for those people to help them recorver, the the stronger the community will be . so by helping the individuals you strong community. i believe in the mission and the work.) in 2017, hammond led the charge to renonovate a historic downtown building on felix street. his goal, to incrase availibility of tretament services -- and tonight they honored him with naming the building at 901 felix street -- the hammond building.