Speech to Text for Billboards remind drivers of the dangers of road rage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new billboards along belt highway in st. joseph are sharing a message in honor of a st. joseph man who was killed in a tragic road rage incident... kq2's brooke anderson is live now from one of the billboard sites. brooke, what's the message on the billboards? bob -- billboards like this one behind me -- were put up in honor of cody harter's memory.... he was killed almost a year ago in a road rage incident. and his mother is hoping this message will remind drivers of the dangers of road rage... <<"road rage is senseless and it doesn't have to happen."a sudden act of violence caused a lifetime of heartache for one st. joseph mother...."road rage comes on in an instant, but the consequences last an eternity."kerrie harter lost her son, cody, a year ago this week...he was fatally stabbed after a confrontation with an angry driver on interstate 4-70 in lee's summit..."he was full of life and so funny, and so giving and so caring, and i know there has to be a higher purpose than just cody dying for no reason." now she's fulfilling that purpose by bringing awareness to the dangers of road rage. and she's doing it by using two billboards along the belt highway."cody - i'm gunna be honest - he's beautiful, and when you look up you're like 'what? lost my heart?' and if they have to google cody harter, they'll see the story." she hopes the billboards will prevent at least one other family from loosing someone to road rage, the way she lost her son."just take a breath, have love and patience and kindness. be like cody.">> the driver, nicholas webb, was charged with second degree murder in the case. harter says the billboards will be up for three weeks. reporting in st. joseph, brooke anderson, kq2