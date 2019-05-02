Speech to Text for SJPD's Sgt. Langston receives Civic Servant Award from The Center

honor a st. joseph officer who was recognized during the good samaritan honors awards ceremony yesterday... sergeant james langston was this year's recipent of the civic servant award from the center. the award is given to an officer in andrew or buchanan counties. sergeant langston is co- chair of the northwest missouri crisis intervention team, and helps bring together law enforcment, courts, and mental health providers to assist people in need. langston says, his calling has always been to become an officer, and he's enjoyed his career so far. (sot: sgt. james langston, st. joseph police dept.: "it is a thankless job often times but it is rewarding as well. i mean, when we can help that person out, when we can actually make a difference it's, you know it's a great feeling inside and then to be rewarded you know on top of it.") sgt. langston also says he looks forward to continuing his efforts in an autism registry for the