Speech to Text for Missouri Western tops Washburn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we might as well just hand missouri western softball a win every time they play... cause that's literally how it's gone the past 18-games... let's see how the griffs got it done today.. first inning.. lauren houston.. sends a shot to right center.. the diving play unable to be made.. scores shelby uhl.. and houston wants more.. could end up with a triple but wants the whole thing... heads home.. but the throw beats her.. heck of an effort.. 1-0 griffs..=== to the third.. morgan frost lays down the bunt.. but this throw... off the mark.. brea blanton hustles in to score.. it's now 2-0 griffs. frost reaches third.. same inning.. girffs looking to add more..=== gabi carter.. knocks in frost with a double to the left center gap.. 3-0 western.. on the way to a 4-1 win over washburn making it 18-wins