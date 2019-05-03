Speech to Text for LeBlond falls to Savannah

leblond taking on savannah... we take you to the first inning...chase spoonemore is up to bat for savannah...he will hit this ball past third...and in comes noah bodenhausen for the first score...====next up will be braden berry...he hits a good one into left field...and jadon brady tags up at third... and he makes it home...===== savannah takes control early in this game as they put up seven runs between the first and second inning...on the way to a big 13-1 victory in five innings.. more