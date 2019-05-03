Clear
LeBlond falls to Savannah

Posted: May. 2, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

leblond taking on savannah... we take you to the first inning...chase spoonemore is up to bat for savannah...he will hit this ball past third...and in comes noah bodenhausen for the first score...====next up will be braden berry...he hits a good one into left field...and jadon brady tags up at third... and he makes it home...===== savannah takes control early in this game as they put up seven runs between the first and second inning...on the way to a big 13-1 victory in five innings.. more
We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
