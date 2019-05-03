Speech to Text for Rain on Friday then a beautiful weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

east are seeing flooding much like we did here in our area in march as parts of the missouri, mississippi and illinois rivers are rising to dangerous levels -- the rivers are expected to crest this weekend -- as much as 13 feet over flood stage in gasconade,, east of jefferson city. in west alton missouri, where the missouri and mississippi rivers meet, voluntary evacuations are under way as the two rivers rise and water could spill over the levees. in davenport iowa -- the city turned into a lake after a levee busted and the mississippi river flooded the area. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we do have another chance of scattered showers in the forecast heading into our friday with stray showers possible during the day. the cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs near 60 degrees. into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on saturday as high pressure moves into the area. temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.clouds will start increasing again on sunday, but we'll stay dry. more rain and storm chances do return on monday and will last through midweek. highs will be into the middle 70s before we once again cool down to the middle 60s by wednesday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) there's no age