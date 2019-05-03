Speech to Text for After more than 2 hours, man is finally down from tower in St. Joseph

after spending hours on top of a 200 foot tower.good evening, i'm alan van zandt. emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after five this evening to find a man climbing a tower. the tower was an old communications tower behind the former police station on the 700 block of ninth street police, and fire crews worked together to try and get the man down. (brett kelly/sjpd ) "responding officers began speaking with him and he continues to climb higher , he eventually made it to the top of the tower we utilized the fire department and one of their ladder trucks we called in a negotiator up in the ladder truck and he was able to speak with the subject and convince him to come back down." the man was taken to the hospital but was not