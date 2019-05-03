Speech to Text for Businesses continue conversation over I-229 Double Decker Bridge

meanwhile the conversation about what to do with the i-229 bridge still continues. kq2's ron johnson spoke to those who stand to be affected one way or another. <<the discussion concerning the future of the i- 229 double deckers bridge continues as many who will be affected one way or another offer their perspectives.we proposed 18 different options to look atmodot has been hard at work brainstorming ideas for what do with the corridor coming up with options ranging from updating the existing bridge to a complete teardown. they say now is the time to come up with a solution that best fits the traffic in the area i think they thought that a lot more traffic was gonna use it than what actually did the downtown area just to the east of the bridge is excited about the opportunity this could provide for the riverfront area. we've made great strides in the last several years in this could be another coup for us as far as opening up that area.a study conducted by modot found that the double decker bridge sees about 17,000 cars a day, for comparision the belt highway sees about 25,000 cars and i-29 sees about 30,000.local industry just to the south of the interstate say if the bridge were to come down, the effects would be we are supplied by the farmers in the surrounding area, some of whom use i-229 but by in large it's not critical in terms of the transport of raw corn to the lifeline facility.because of that lifeline foods says they see this as an opportunity for the entire area to benefit we're seeing minimal impact from my business but for the communty as a whole, probably makes sense to look at alternatives and not have 229 block the riverfront ron johnson kq2 news >> modot says the hope to have a final plan to present to the city councl