Speech to Text for Apple Blossom BBQ set to sizzle at Civic Center Park this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >> here we are in the kqtv kitchen with jolie austin. >> i am. >> you fit right in. >> i brought a little sample, apple blossom barbecue friday into saturday. here is a little example of what you will be able to purchase this is from rib crib. pulled pork sandwiched and chicken with sides. >> down last year, you have a big tent. there are people and judging. >> tomorrow night under the tent, they begin at 7:00. all of this is free. only thing you pay for is if you want to sample the 20 plus vendors doing their barbecue. so for $10, people's choice award begins at 5:30. >> that is a fun process watching people go from table to table. >> it was all underneath your tent then there is a difference. >> this year they have four different stations. right behind city hall. then the band starts at 7:00. then saturday, your children will eat so much sugar. they need to come down, kids activities from a&m amus -- amusement. we have a mechanical bull. >> saturday i am going to be in the parade. >> afterwards come down. we can get a little snap of him riding this mechanical bull. >> then the judging starts saturday. >> how many contestants do you have lined up? >> we have 40. it is a great year and you promise. >> great weather. >> we take it serious. >> this is serious. yes. it is fun to see the different things they come up with. the smell alone is wonderful. >> all starts tomorrow. >> uncommontreasure.com. click on the apple blossom barbecue. >> how did we make it through it? >> i tried and ran away. >> we have to make a run here a little bit. take