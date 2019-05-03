Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Apple Blossom BBQ set to sizzle at Civic Center Park this weekend

Apple Blossom BBQ set to sizzle at Civic Center Park this weekend

Posted: May. 3, 2019 9:26 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Apple Blossom BBQ set to sizzle at Civic Center Park this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >> here we are in the kqtv kitchen with jolie austin. >> i am. >> you fit right in. >> i brought a little sample, apple blossom barbecue friday into saturday. here is a little example of what you will be able to purchase this is from rib crib. pulled pork sandwiched and chicken with sides. >> down last year, you have a big tent. there are people and judging. >> tomorrow night under the tent, they begin at 7:00. all of this is free. only thing you pay for is if you want to sample the 20 plus vendors doing their barbecue. so for $10, people's choice award begins at 5:30. >> that is a fun process watching people go from table to table. >> it was all underneath your tent then there is a difference. >> this year they have four different stations. right behind city hall. then the band starts at 7:00. then saturday, your children will eat so much sugar. they need to come down, kids activities from a&m amus -- amusement. we have a mechanical bull. >> saturday i am going to be in the parade. >> afterwards come down. we can get a little snap of him riding this mechanical bull. >> then the judging starts saturday. >> how many contestants do you have lined up? >> we have 40. it is a great year and you promise. >> great weather. >> we take it serious. >> this is serious. yes. it is fun to see the different things they come up with. the smell alone is wonderful. >> all starts tomorrow. >> uncommontreasure.com. click on the apple blossom barbecue. >> how did we make it through it? >> i tried and ran away. >> we have to make a run here a little bit. take
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
We do have another chance of scattered showers in the forecast heading into our Friday with stray showers possible during the day. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events