St. Joseph Figure Skating Club presents Alice through the Frosty Looking Glass

Posted: May. 3, 2019 9:31 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Andy House

rain. rumble of thunder. >> all right. outside saturday, maybe spend time inside. you have a show coming up. >> we have a show coming up. we got a late start. didn't start until the middle of march. >> i see you put a twist on a favorite. >> we are doing a sequel to alice and wonderland. >> i like it, katherine, you dressed up like a funny colored tigeress. >> i am the cat. >> how long have you been ice skating? >> four years now. >> amazing watching you do your spins and twists and axels and all that stuff. i went ice skating after 40 years over christmas. you are so fun to watch. >> it is so great to watch these kids at the end of our season and getting ready to take a break. we get all ready to go and watch these guys enjoy themselves. >> did mike get nervous. the more the merrier. especially all the practice done to make it worth it. we have a couple of shows. >> we have friday and saturday and sunday. >> ice arena. 55 performers for the show. they range in age 5-18. couple seniors. alolt of it is letting them know they are going to be okay. >> keep on going. will be great. >> we do a christmas show then we do -- >> this will be a ton of fun to go see and three opportunities, friday and saturday sunday. what is the cost? >> presale, at the door $10, children 12 and under. >> ice arena, alice looking through, katherine, i said break a leg, but i won't. too much of an opportunity
We do have another chance of scattered showers in the forecast heading into our Friday with stray showers possible during the day. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs near 60 degrees.
