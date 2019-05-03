Speech to Text for St. Joseph Figure Skating Club presents Alice through the Frosty Looking Glass

rain. rumble of thunder. >> all right. outside saturday, maybe spend time inside. you have a show coming up. >> we have a show coming up. we got a late start. didn't start until the middle of march. >> i see you put a twist on a favorite. >> we are doing a sequel to alice and wonderland. >> i like it, katherine, you dressed up like a funny colored tigeress. >> i am the cat. >> how long have you been ice skating? >> four years now. >> amazing watching you do your spins and twists and axels and all that stuff. i went ice skating after 40 years over christmas. you are so fun to watch. >> it is so great to watch these kids at the end of our season and getting ready to take a break. we get all ready to go and watch these guys enjoy themselves. >> did mike get nervous. the more the merrier. especially all the practice done to make it worth it. we have a couple of shows. >> we have friday and saturday and sunday. >> ice arena. 55 performers for the show. they range in age 5-18. couple seniors. alolt of it is letting them know they are going to be okay. >> keep on going. will be great. >> we do a christmas show then we do -- >> this will be a ton of fun to go see and three opportunities, friday and saturday sunday. what is the cost? >> presale, at the door $10, children 12 and under. >> ice arena, alice looking through, katherine, i said break a leg, but i won't. too much of an opportunity