Speech to Text for Hy-Vee: Moscow Mule

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll c1 >> here we are in the kqtv kitchen, you survived. >> i always do. now moscow mules very popular. >> super popular. >> proper glass. >> we are going to continue on barbecue "live at 5:00." we are also a big part of the apple blossom parade at hy-vee. hosting barbecue that afternoon after 2:00-6:00 very own backyard barbecue. we have to have a signature barbecue. have you ever had it? the vodka is a seasonal one they do. only comes out one time of year and takes like a bomb pop. perfect -- yes. c1 . [laughter]. this is like childhood nostalgia. grown up bottle. absolutely. this is a really simple cocktail to do. doesn't take any time at all. you are going to put ice in your proper cup. ounce and a half of smirnoff red and white. found this measuring cup. i am going with that. you want want to do it in the shaker. this is you just looking for about three to four ounces of ginger beer. just a couple of splashes of lime juice to taste honestly, i don't use pulp a lot. give it a quick stir. bringing it altogether. >> the intiens behind it is the lime juice reaction that changes the flavor. i don't know how much truth there is to it, i have had moscow mules they are definitely different. >> does taste super, super cold. i highly recommend crushed ice. >> could be a bomb pop slushy. >> american mule also known as don ki. >> we'll take a quick break. c1 >> this evening looks dry. we do have outdoor activities, if you want to get this, go ahead. it will be fine as we head to tomorrow morning, that is when we are introducing chances for rain and i can't rule out a rumble of thunder as this next disturbance goes by. with all the clouds around, temperatures will stay only in mid to upper 50s. 58°, then saturday, saturday, looks tremendous. start af with sunshine, temperatures warming up 70s. 71°. follow up with sunday. 75°. lots of sunshine as well. late sunday night getting into monday, that will be our next chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to move in and tuesday best chance for more widespread rain, showers and thunderstorms possible tuesday and wednesday and part of thursday. we are getting ready lucky with the weekends. >> a lot going on hy-vee. nothing says america than a bomb pop in a cup. this is the smirnoff red, white and berry. i tried a little bit. >> you broke my berry. >> i did break the garnish. >> definitely the season for it. why not take those berries and have a little cocktail. >> forget about the barbecue series. >> 2:00-6:00, you'll get to sample this tasty cocktail. >> thank you for joining us,