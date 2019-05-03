Speech to Text for Plan to develop riverfront comes with a big price tag

what to do with st. joseph's riverfront?? that's been a question dogging city leaders for years. it seems they're getting closer to an answer, but the wish list comes with a big price tag. the city's tourism board reviewed some of the ideas today. << (alan van zandt reporting) for being a river town, st. joseph has never quite figured out how to use the mighty mo as an asset. the problem started many years ago, before the development of riverfront park. "we had no access to the river. you couldn't get to the river. you couldn't go fishing if you wanted to because there was no way to get to the river. i said 'this is crazy. we are a riverfront town.'" from those first baby steps to develop st. joseph's riverfront now comes a more than $90 million grand planst. joseph's tourism commission -- with several new members on board -- is now reviewing a proposal that includes an rv campground, riverside resort and lake, and boat marina among other amenities."what they have to input into the community is really going to help tourism." money for the project would come from a hotel/motel tax assesed but it only collects $500,000 yearly -- meaning it would take a long time to come up with the total amount of money needed for the project. "we don't have $90 million. what we'd like to do is leverage our funds to see if we can get some private investors to invest.""the city's job in my mind is to make it possible for private people to invest their money into things that are good for the city."one big infrastructure hurdle for the plan includes getting people in and out of heritage park. the problem is magnified everytime there's a softball tournament -- with only one road in and out of the area. but city leaders remain hopeful."encourage tourism, encourage private development and enhance the quality of life for citizens.">> tourism commission members have tentatively approved the plan, but they stress that does not mean that all the parts of the project must be included. there's still a long way to go before any final plan is approved by