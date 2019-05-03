Home
Nice weekend weather
Nice weekend weather
Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
59°
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
61°
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
59°
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
57°
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
59°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy skies look to remain through the rest of the evening but we should not see anymore rain fall from the sky. If you are heading downtown for Apple Blossom festivities, may need the light jacket with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
