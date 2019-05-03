Clear
Nice weekend weather

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy skies look to remain through the rest of the evening but we should not see anymore rain fall from the sky. If you are heading downtown for Apple Blossom festivities, may need the light jacket with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
