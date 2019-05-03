Speech to Text for Apple Blossom BBQ

and senior barbecue correspondent. [laughter] >> you know i like that alan, the barbecue correspondent but what do you think of that? >> i like that! can i be queen? >> issue can pick tell us what's going on down here. >> we are officially underway for the 2019 apple blossom barbecue. the people's choice just started and for $10 you can come down and sample 26 different entries of pork. vote all on those amia blue oyster culture club the classic work and starting at 7:00 tonight completely free. then tomorrow after the parade we have kids activity and you can walk around we have different vendors with our bq, italian ice, country cookies, rib crib, lots of stuff going on down here and it's just a good time. >> it's actually a beautiful evening out here, too. explain a little bit about the tasting tonight. >> the tasting for tonight, each team that decided to enter the people's choice got pork and so you get to vote on who you think did the best job for the pork pitt for $10 a bracelet and go around to 4 different tents and you get a little tasting of each. you vote and then we will announce the people's choice winner. >> there is a cost with that, right? >> $10. you get 26 different kinds of barbecue so it's an amazing deal. >> again of that barbecue, i want you to come over here and we've been watching nathan from how about that barbecue. hi nathan, what you have going on over here? >> i am attempting to butcher this means that we will be roasting tomorrow. >> youth also turn into the people's choice. tell me what that was. >> basically, they supply you with a pork loin and they told us as long as we keep us safe we can do whatever we like with it. we had our own little special thing we did with that. >> are you going to tell us what that is? >> well, yes. we actually went ahead and got ourselves a pork belly, we cooked that up and then we stuffed the pork loin full of delicious pork salt belly. that will be in with the barbecue sauce. >> you got your brisket and you'll put that on with the special rub? >> oh yeah, we can't talk about that. >> i don't want you to give up any secrets but that's going on and how long will that go on work? >> it depends. we will do two briskets, one is called hot and fast bid that will take about 4 hours and then will have a slow method takes about nine. we like to do a little of this and that there. >> come down here. how about that barbecue? i didn't get any tribes of it yet. >> we will have it for you! >> you heard it. well, we are