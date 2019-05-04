Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thunderstorms return to the forecast

Thunderstorms return to the forecast

Posted: May. 4, 2019 9:04 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
After a beautiful Saturday, the weather will remain nice for most of the day on Sunday before thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. For tonight, expect a mostly clear night with lows in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events