Griffon baseball wins on walk-off

Posted: May. 4, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

southwest baptist in town taking on western..what a night for the griffon pitchers...===eleven strike outs between carson dwyre and jacob miller...only giving up a single run..and just like softball..the baseball team walks it off..dusty stroup.. flies it out to right field... and the play home..not in time..josh robinson scores.. the griffon baseball team wins it..2-1...
