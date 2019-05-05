Speech to Text for Western softball advances to MIAA Title game

6-5... the run continues for missouri western softball.. into the miaa tournament.. two games todayf for the griffs.. and unfortunately.. that's because the 18-game win streak came to an end in game one.. the griffs taking on the number one team in the country.. central oklahoma in the winner's bracket championship game..=== first score goes to the griffons.. emma hoffart rips a double to score brea blanton... griffs up 1-0..=== but central oklahoma proving to be strong.. jobi heath.. blasts this one out of here.. clears the bases to make it a four run opening inning.. and the rest of the way... central oklahoma able to keep piling on the runs.. five more runs the rest of the way to win.. the griffs fall to central oklahoma.. 9-1.. so now we go to game number two..western trying to win their way back to u-c-o..=== brea blanton helps western out of a 2-0 hole...drills one to first..brings in a run..2-1 emporia..==later in the fourth..lauren houston pops one to left field..it'll drop.. in comes blanton..western now has a 3-2 lead on the hornets.. ==and blanton..continues to dominate..3 for 4 on the day.. here's her second r-b-i.. single up the middle scores.. marissa guenther..gives western a 5-2 lead..and that's all the insurance needed.. winning this one 5-3...coach bagley and brea blantonhope game two's momentum will carry into tomorrow.. (sot ) so the