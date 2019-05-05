Speech to Text for Griffon baseball falls to the mules

miaa title.. missouri western baseball.. hosts central missouri for game two of the series..=== erik webb for the mules adds to a one run lead..in the fifth inning..drives one to left..shakeel unable to hold onto it..mason janvrin comes around to score for the second run..and the ump said will jibas blocked the plate..so makes it two runs..3-0 central..===western had a tough time getting anything.. only one hit..the only run coming in was thanks to a wld pitchandrew curry scores..but it's not enough for western to come back in the end and win it..final score..3-1.. now