Speech to Text for FFO Home donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

runs until 8:30 the alf-cio and ffo home are teaming up to give away mattresses to families affected by flooding. the furniture store will donate 100 queen size mattresses to those who may have had their beds destroyed by flood waters.. from next monday to friday, flood victims can go to the afl-cio office and register for a mattress. if approved, the first 100 people to register will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the store. staff at ffo home say the donated mattresses are valued at 35 thousand dollars . but they say it's a cost worth bearing to help out. (sot: caleb wigant, ffo store manager: "well you know, ffo is proudly committed to serving the communities that it serves in. and we just want to lend a helping hand to those are affected." steve thomas, district manager: "it's important because the community supports us and actually makes us who we are. without the guest, without the community we wouldn't be able to survive." ) those who receive a voucher will be able to cash it in on may 16th at ffo