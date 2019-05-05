Clear

Lions Club VP speaks at state convention

Lions Club VP speaks at state convention

Posted: May. 5, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

basted." lions club members have made their way to st. joseph for the 97th annual state convention. and for the first time, the first vice president of lions club international was in attendance. dr. choi addressed the convention at this evening's banquet. he was elected first vice president last year and is currently the only candidate for president for international lions club for next year. dr. choi, who's in town from the republic of korea, says it is a great honor to be speaking at the convention. (sot: dr. jung-yul choi, lions club first vice president: "this is my great pride to be in your great state of missouri and i'm really enjoying the friendship here, the people. you know, i have many people here already that i am enjoying all the new people." ) in addition to speaking at the convention, dr. choi also attended a diabetes screen clinic at
