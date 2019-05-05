Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Posted: May. 5, 2019 7:12 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri and Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas until 1 a.m.
