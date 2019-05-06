Clear

griffons lose in miaa sftb

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:37 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 1:37 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

second inning..and it's sydni hawkins at the plate for western...she gets a hold of this ball...and that one is goneshe gets to take her victory lap around the bases...and he team is waiting for her at hom plate...the griffons get on the board first...=====we go to fifth inning...and it's a 2-2 ball gameand the all-american jobi heath is at the plate for uco.. and she gets underneath this ball...and that one is gone.....the broncos would put up 8 runs between the fifth and sixth inning...uco goes on to win the miaa championship 10-2 the western
Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the night but will eventually come to an end towards morning. Lows will be in the 50s.
