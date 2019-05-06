Speech to Text for An active Monday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is friday may 3rd--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins it looks like we will have cloudy skies after overnight thunderstorms to begin the work week kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies this morning after storms pushed through last night. lows will be in the 50s. the potential for more thunderstorms exists throughout monday. there is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with kq2 for more updates. highs on monday will be in the 70s. more rain is likely on tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.>> the apple