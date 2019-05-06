Speech to Text for Active weather pattern and storm chances this work week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minute, i'm reid binion.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies this morning after storms pushed through last night. lows will be in the 50s. the potential for more thunderstorms exists throughout monday. there is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with kq2 for more updates. highs on monday will be in the 70s. more rain is likely on tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. for wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. this system will need watching because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on wednesday. will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast over the coming days. eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. highs by thursday through saturday will be in the lower 60s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)