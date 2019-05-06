chingy ong mwsu

Clear

Posted: May. 6, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
The potential for more thunderstorms exists Monday through Wednesday this week. You will need to be weather aware late Monday afternoon into the evening hours as we'll be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned to KQ2.
