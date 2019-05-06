Speech to Text for ST. JOSEPH MAN'S FAMILY IN NEED AFTER CAR CRASH LEAVES HIM SEVERLY INJURED

a st. joseph man is recovering after a traffic accident left him in critical condition. kq2's ron johnson spoke to the family at the hospital where he is still in icu. <<for the family of lloyd anderson the pain is still too much to beari just want him to wake up his family leaning on each other after a severe car crash left anderson with serious injuries. fractures all over side of his head he's got a fractured skull. anderson's family says he was driving to his job early one rainy morning, his windshield wipers failed leaving him unable to see the road, he hydroplaned and hit a tree the force of the impact nearly splitting the car in two.my dad's in the hospital critical condition is really drive by that tree.anderson's children fighting through their grief sharing the kind of man their father is.he was one call away he needed help he would be right there.he'll do anything for anybody if you ask him it didn't matter what it was he would do it. anderson is the only breadwinner of the family, his wife nicole is disabled and can't work. as dire as the situation is the family still finds a reason to smile, they say his giving spirit has inspired others to give to them.a go-fund-me account set up by a family friend so far has raised nearly $850 and the family continues to recieve countless thoughts and prayers people are still...even though they don't know you they're still willing to be there for you and help you. anderson likely has a long road to recovery ahead, but the strength of his family and community the family says will pull him through[nicole i just want to say thank you to everyone who has given prayers its mean the world to us, god is good i will say god is good. ron johnson kq2 news.>> in addition to the go fund me page, the friends of the family will be holding multiple fundraisers to help with medical bills and other expenses throughout anderson's recovery