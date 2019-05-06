Speech to Text for chingy ong mwsu 1

Gian is going to go down as one of the best to ever swing a golf club from Missouri Western and being from Malaysia having never been to America there was uncertainty on how things might go siding but at the same time so like really nervous cuz I'm not I don't know what to expect but then I'm really glad I'm really lucky that the community here the staff and faculty and like the people in athletic department everyone we're so helpful three-time first-team all-conference MIAA golf of the year in numerous tournament championships with such a story career she says that competing for that number one spot is what motivates her live like being up there and if I don't and I work my way up there I'll try to figure out like how can I do better to you know when tournaments or like congrats you know I try I try to do my best for family is now here visiting from Malaysia for the first time they get a chance to watch her graduate and see her play in postseason she says that it's her loved ones that bring the best out of her there always a big motivation for me to keep going and you know I always want to make them proud you know it special I'm so far away from home like I always wanted like I don't know just make them proud taking care of regionals is first on the list but on his wanting to leave the Griffins back to Nationals and says that making it back would be like taking a trip down memory lane it it as a team on my freshman year and that was something really special to me and I want to do that again like you know I try to ruin this back to Old so it would mean a lot to me it will be something really