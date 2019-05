Saint Joseph Few Clouds 76° Hi: 77° Lo: 56° Feels Like: 76° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 72° Hi: 72° Lo: 49° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 76° Hi: 74° Lo: 54° Feels Like: 76° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 77° Hi: 77° Lo: 55° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 69° Hi: 71° Lo: 50° Feels Like: 69° More Weather

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.