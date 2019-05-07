Speech to Text for "Make It Right": University of Missouri wants NCAA to overturn sanction ruling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

athletic department wants answers from the ncaa as to why the sanctions brought against them were so sever..."we want to respectfully disagree with what the ncaa decided on that.")missouri's athletic director and coaches spent the evening in st. joseph as part of a caravan stop...and sterk addressed the ongoing fight often...(sot, jim sterk: "our core values don't match up with the sanctions that they gave.")and they want to make it right...(sot, jim sterk: "winning it right is what i believe intercollegiate athletics should be and our coaches do and our student athletes.")from make it right bracelets to posts across social media...mizzou hasn't been quiet in their fight against the sanctions... (sot, jim sterk: "that morphed in when the ncaa sanctions came, making it right and i think that's important for people to hear from us.")the university filed a 64-page appeal six weeks ago ...and will go before an appeals committee later this summer... (sot, jim sterk: "that can hopefully overturn and make it right.")the ncaa stands by the initial ruling...but missouri continues to argue it's self- reporting and nature of the violations do not add up to a 3-year probation, postseason bans and other sanctions that were handed down...(sot, jim sterk: "for the future of intercollegiate athletics and mizzou specifically, i think it's important for an overturn.")chris roush...kq2 news...>>