Clear

"Make It Right": University of Missouri wants NCAA to overturn sanction ruling

"Make It Right": University of Missouri wants NCAA to overturn sanction ruling

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:49 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for "Make It Right": University of Missouri wants NCAA to overturn sanction ruling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

athletic department wants answers from the ncaa as to why the sanctions brought against them were so sever..."we want to respectfully disagree with what the ncaa decided on that.")missouri's athletic director and coaches spent the evening in st. joseph as part of a caravan stop...and sterk addressed the ongoing fight often...(sot, jim sterk: "our core values don't match up with the sanctions that they gave.")and they want to make it right...(sot, jim sterk: "winning it right is what i believe intercollegiate athletics should be and our coaches do and our student athletes.")from make it right bracelets to posts across social media...mizzou hasn't been quiet in their fight against the sanctions... (sot, jim sterk: "that morphed in when the ncaa sanctions came, making it right and i think that's important for people to hear from us.")the university filed a 64-page appeal six weeks ago ...and will go before an appeals committee later this summer... (sot, jim sterk: "that can hopefully overturn and make it right.")the ncaa stands by the initial ruling...but missouri continues to argue it's self- reporting and nature of the violations do not add up to a 3-year probation, postseason bans and other sanctions that were handed down...(sot, jim sterk: "for the future of intercollegiate athletics and mizzou specifically, i think it's important for an overturn.")chris roush...kq2 news...>>
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events