royals hit two grand slams

royals hit two grand slams

Posted: May. 8, 2019 1:07 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 1:07 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for royals hit two grand slams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the top of the second inning where jorge solier is up to bat for the royals....and keeping the space puns going...this is solier power...jorger solier hits a solo shot over the center field wall...royals gets on the board first.... =====we now go to the third inning where the royals have the bases loaded...and ryan o'hearn is at the plate....and look out....that one is gone... o'hearn hits a grand slam... the royals take a commanding lead in the third and whit merrifield woould also hit a grand slam in the seventh to extend the lead to 12...thats the first time the royals have hit to grand slams in a decade and a half..the royals win big 12-2
For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching as well because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
