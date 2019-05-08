Speech to Text for Edward Jones: How investing is like riding a bike

jones when we return a c1 backa "live at five". joined with josh from edward jones. highway are you? >> enjoy a beautiful weekend outside? >> absolutely. fantastic. >> did you enjoy bike riding? >> i didn't get a chance to. >> it's cycling month and you're giving us financial tips with that theme. >> we thought there's a lot of correlation between bicycle riding and investing. >> so the first one take care of your breaks. make sure they're ready to be breaked at any time. a lot of bicyclists make sure their brakes are in working order. they are out there to race but not going around a whipping corner without knowing what will come in. >> what if you jam on the brakes and fly off the front. >> you want to make sure when you're looking at your brakes, look at your risk tolerance. you don't want to be too young and too conservative or too old and too aggressive. >> tune ups are key. >> a lot of times, if you careful maintenance, you won't have to make major changes every year. just getting your bike looked at will help you make the fine tune adjustments to make sure things are in the proper order. >> especially bicyclists in the spring, there are a lot of bumps in the road. >> you have to have protection. live insurance. long-term care insurance. disability insurance. if something happens to you and you can't work, you will have something to pay for it. >> you talk about keep on pedalling and not getting too scared what happens on a day-to-day basis. >> a lot of people would say i have to pull out of the market or slow down and stop putting money in. if they're there for the longhaul, just keep pedalling. a great way of connecting the dots and two totally separate things. financial talk very intimidating. a little confusing and helping us how the. how can folks talk to you one-on-one?