Speech to Text for Neighborhood clean-up planned for Public Achievement Park

we will c1 welcome back to "local memphis live". i think everyone knows steven here in town. a local activist and community person doing a lot of stuff. you have a park clean up. park and neighborhood clean up in a neighborhood you live. >> how many years have been doing that? >> we started the park in 2003 and finished 2004. you say pa park. that's public achievement park. explain how that was built. >> the kids at neely and st. pat wanted something special and beautiful in their neighborhood. they designed it. tai did everything, and as public achievement, when i was one of leaders, i just did what they wanted us to do. >> well, i know the neighborhood is very proud. you're a proud neighborhood with a clean up every year. how many years have you been helping with this? >> many, many years. i would say six or more years. why do you do it every year? lots of kids and young adults can find other stuff to do rather than clean up the neighborhood. >> i don't think there's a certain reason. my mom asked me one day and i said sure. try it out. i stuck with it. >> how important is it to you to have a clean looking neighborhood? >> i mean -- >> it looks better and everything looks clean. >> what is it like having folks like lexi and others participate? what does that make you feel like? >> i like it, it's a sense it's going to keep on going. the younger the kids are, the more i know, i can't do a lot of things that i used to do because i have ata xia. >> we're all slowing down and need help as much as we can. you're rounding up people. >> yes. >> how can they help? >> making sure he doesn't do anything for one. >> that's right. keep him on his rear end. >> make sure he doesn't do anything. >> so when is this? this is coming up saturday. >> saturday. >> saturday from 10:00 to 2:00 and meeting there at the park. >> yeah. that's 12 pacific for those who don't know. what kind of crowd have you had? >> as little as six people up to 25. >> let's do better than that. let's get three dozen. it's at the park. you meet there and do they need to bring anything? >> we bring everything. >> you got it. >> well, just bring some elbow grease. >> be ready to clean up. >> we will teach kids how to plant. >> you're going to be doing planting. >> i have been teaching and he will be sitting. >> you are in a supervisory role only. >> my daughter is too much. >> all right. just keep