Speech to Text for Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants to hold prayer service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looks great for mother's day on sunday. alan. >> thanks, mike. we're joined once again by david and marsha with the interfaith alliance for immigrants. they stop by and let us know what is happening. you have your prayerful gathering. this is a big event. >> just explain what the gathering is all about. it's the culmination of the three awareness forums we have. a gathering where we try to, it's actually a service. a prayerful gathering is a service. we have a couple of people who work on it and do a good job. involves every ethnic group and religious groups. we have a prayer, we have music. we have lots of different things that go on. >> regardless of religious affiliation. it's got to be cultural and interesting for those who want to see what it's all about. now you have a keynote speaker. a rabbi. >> tell us about him. >> sure. >> rabbi javier catapon is an immigrant from argentina. he is very interesting. has a cute sense of humor. he has been with congratulation beth torah for three years. >> and there is a jewish population in south america. he has come from argentina. david, can you talk about the three meetings you had thus far. what did you accomplish through the awareness? >> part is to come with a community dialogue. each of us bring and how does that enhance the community? how does that enhance our lives and organizations. the whole alliance is about celebrating that multicultural community and how do we begin to utilize that to improve? >> i know the group doesn't get on the high level immigration issues that have gone on. you have been bringing it to the front door. >> we have to. whatever happens nationally and part of the group's discussion last time was looking at here's the history that our nation has and here's been our part of it. what influences people to migrate and look at that? what is successful? especially in the border towns, what is successful in that part? it some ways, it's like looking at kansas and missouri. for those who live near the border. it's a common place. in the same way between mexico and the united states. how do we begin -- >> we are somewhat insulated in the midwest. certainly the group has been around for many years. long before some of the international and national subjects that we have been hearing so much about with immigration. there's the information on the screen. it's tomorrow