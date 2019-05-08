Clear
Bracy's Cafe: Tiramisu

c1 >> here we are in the kitchen reminiscing about days gone by in st. joseph. >> a long time ago. glad you're here and boy, this is a production. tiramisu. this is not something you whip up in three minutes. >> no, it's not. we're challenged for television today but you're going to figure it out. >> it smells wonderful. it's tasty and light. i will deconstruct it. you want to take six egg yolks and mix in a double broiler. then you have to continually stir it for 10 minutes. so your eggs don't scramble on you. >> stirring for 10 minutes. that would have made great tv. >> it's pretty labor intensive. then after that, you're going to take oh, about a cup and a half of whipping cream and a cup and a half of marscapone cheese. you will fold the egg mixture, actually mix in with the marscapone cheese and fill in the heavy whipping cream. >> when you go to build it, you will take your lady fingers, layers you see there. dip in coffee, espresso. >> a lady finger is basically like a vanilla cookie? >> pretty much. >> light, airy. you dip in with your favorite coffee liquor. i happen to use -- >> folgers. >> no, coffee liquor. kalua. i use a pan like this. you put your first layer. then layout your lady fingers and put them on top. i line this with plastic wrap. put in the freezer for four hours and top off the tiramisu with chocolate. >> cocoa powder. >> i'm sorry you couldn't make one but i'm glad we can eat one. >> i was really pressed for time today. >> we will give it a taste and see what you think. >> i'm sure it's going to be great. if are more chocolate the we will be keeping a close watch on it. did i give you enough time to go ahead and >> you did. okay. >> coffee flavored. the vastness. >> the cheese. the lady fingers, it's all in there. it all comes tomorrow. italians knew what they were doing. during the parade, i stopped into the bracey's and left a whole bunch of candy and you told me you didn't get any. >> i didn't get
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area. The biggest concern overall the next 24 hours will be the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. We've already received about 1-1.5" inches of rain since Monday and we can get an additional 1-2" by Thursday morning.
