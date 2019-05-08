Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Tiramisu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >> here we are in the kitchen reminiscing about days gone by in st. joseph. >> a long time ago. glad you're here and boy, this is a production. tiramisu. this is not something you whip up in three minutes. >> no, it's not. we're challenged for television today but you're going to figure it out. >> it smells wonderful. it's tasty and light. i will deconstruct it. you want to take six egg yolks and mix in a double broiler. then you have to continually stir it for 10 minutes. so your eggs don't scramble on you. >> stirring for 10 minutes. that would have made great tv. >> it's pretty labor intensive. then after that, you're going to take oh, about a cup and a half of whipping cream and a cup and a half of marscapone cheese. you will fold the egg mixture, actually mix in with the marscapone cheese and fill in the heavy whipping cream. >> when you go to build it, you will take your lady fingers, layers you see there. dip in coffee, espresso. >> a lady finger is basically like a vanilla cookie? >> pretty much. >> light, airy. you dip in with your favorite coffee liquor. i happen to use -- >> folgers. >> no, coffee liquor. kalua. i use a pan like this. you put your first layer. then layout your lady fingers and put them on top. i line this with plastic wrap. put in the freezer for four hours and top off the tiramisu with chocolate. >> cocoa powder. >> i'm sorry you couldn't make one but i'm glad we can eat one. >> i was really pressed for time today. >> we will give it a taste and see what you think. >> i'm sure it's going to be great. if are more chocolate the we will be keeping a close watch on it. did i give you enough time to go ahead and >> you did. okay. >> coffee flavored. the vastness. >> the cheese. the lady fingers, it's all in there. it all comes tomorrow. italians knew what they were doing. during the parade, i stopped into the bracey's and left a whole bunch of candy and you told me you didn't get any. >> i didn't get