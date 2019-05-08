Speech to Text for LeBlond High School students publish book

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

co c1 >> welcome back to "live at five". thanks for joining us today. i'm fascinated you have written a book. what, first, what is the book titled? >> the sixth hour. >> the sixth hour. >> what possessed you to write a book? >> our junior class wanted to do something more hands on and miss tear proposed we write a book. we split off in three sections. sales and design. >> well, quite a project for sure. you're the writers. where did you come up with your idea for the book? >> well, she told us to do something more hands on and we all agreed. she suggested that we do a book. >> what is it about? >> it's really just about what is important to us. we all have different like things that we put into it like short stories, photography, art work and things like that. quite a production. i'm a writer myself but i don't have the patience to write a book. that is hard stuff. you go through a lot of drafts and over and over and it has to be just right. when i write it, it's just done. so great job. and you got published. >> yes. tell us how that happened. >> well, miss peter worked hard with us on the book and the editor's team made sure the pieces were good and ready to be published. everything is made by united states. we will be having a book signing and all the proceeds that we make from the book signing will go to a local charity of our choice. >> that is just great. where did your teacher help you find a publisher? >> they don't just print up anything. that has to be pretty good. >> what did you feel like when you heard you were going to be published? >> i thought it was cool. i thought it was a great experience for us to be published authors. >> you're always going to have that next to your name. tell us about the book signing. >> it's monday may 13th. 7:00 p.m. goes to the lablah library. free to the public. anyone can come. we will be selling 75 copies of the book for $10 apiece. >> how many of you in total went in on this project? >> 19 of us i believe. >> 19 of you. and so do you each have your own stories in there? >> yes, we each submitted three pieces each. and the class voted on whose submission pieces would be put in the book anonymously. >> so it's just a group effort. next monday at lablonde, 7:30? >> 7 o'clock. >> what is the name of the book again?