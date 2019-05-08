Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care: Serious Illness Management

c1 welcome back to "live at five" with kelly and taylor from mosaic. just to help us out. i'm guessing this is a little different than hospice care. the serious illness that folks are going to get better when they work with you? >> i hope so. >> what kind of serious illnesses are we're talking about? >> it's the chronic illnesses that we're addressing. this is for families, to help support families and patients. the patients in particular who are more trail and susceptible. this just adds another layer of care. an rn making sure you're managing your illness process. >> a little bit of home health. >> can you give us an example of the diseases and frailties? >> a common one is copd. it's a very common disease process in this area >> with the copd, it's a chronic illness and tends to not improve. once you have copd, there's a steady decline. >> it's such a horrible, helpless disease with breathing. how would the team help someone with copd? >> we just give an extra layer of support to that patient, and to the patient's family altogether. we're a wrap around service. we bring in home care as needed and as the patient is requesting as well. >> i'm guessing this is an increasing amount of casework for you all in what you do as more folks try to stay home. >> it helps them stay as independent as long as they can. this is in conjunction to other healthcare that mosaic has put in place. >> it's more than the campus. >> so, to get plugged into this program, is it through the doctors and recommending them to you all? >> yeah, if the patient is interested, they can contact their primary care physician. let them know they're interested and their primary care physician can reach out to us and we can make contact with the patient themselves directly. >> well, the serious illness management certainly, i guess is this newer? is this a newer service really from the hospital or? >> it is. it's a free service. they have the extra, we have an rn and social worker that are coming in. you know intermittently and if warranted, we come in more often. if we're talking serious illness, more the better in trying to help folks out. >> absolutely. how can folks reach out to you at mosaic.