Speech to Text for Freudenthal Home Health: Parkinson's disease support group

we were talking about the ladies from mosaic about serious illnesses and stephanie here with home health to talk about parkinsons. how are you? >> i'm great. and you? >> parkinsons is a chronic disease where folks don't get better. >> about a million people living in the united states with parkinson's. that is why you developed a parkinson's support group. we have exercise classes and also the support group that meets once a month. so take us through a regular exercise class. what would that be like for someone participating? >> it depends on what they come to. the most popular is the boxing class. we do boxing monday, wednesday and friday. 11:30 to 1:00. they have a great time putting on the gloves hitting the back and the mitts. they really get into it. that would exercise a lot of different muscles for them. >> absolutely, not only are we working on exercising the physical part. we also make them learn thing. we're working on exercising the cognitive learning as well. so is it as much with parkinsons making the hands and feet do what you want them to do. >> obviously it's their physical disability and a combination of their mind not remembering what is happening. >> it's great getting them active and involved. what will you do with the support group? this is for those with parkinsons. >> so our whole goal is to have this center be their center and so this month we're really focusing on the family atmosphere what we want them to help us develop more activities and services for them. >> how difficult can it be for family members with someone with parkinsons watching their loved one be affected by the disease? >> it's very difficult. you tell them to pick up their feet. the individual wants to pick up their feet, they're just not able to. be a caregiver is one of most difficult jobs. i assume the group addresses them specifically and how they can be involved in what they can do i guess. >> absolutely. trying to figure out what can we do for them to make their live the best as well. >> the next support group meeting is monday, next monday and it's east hills shopping center. you have a place next to maurice's. >> yes we do. we have the phone number on the screen for information. 676-8050. are you asking for rsvps? we are. we are providing the meat for the dinner. >> i didn't see dinner. >> so we're going to provide the meat and we would like to have them let us know how many people are coming. we will have