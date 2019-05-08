Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Salmon & Asparagus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 we are back with jr from fit republic. >> how are you? >> good, good. >> we were talking about the benefits of asparagus. you're going all out today. >> yeah, so this is one of my fancy meal prep because when you mention the ingredients, you say salmon and asparagus, they think it must have taken you forever. they think it's a really extravagant dish that only took you 15, 20 minutes to make. this is a great, well balanced meal. and it comes with a lot of carbs and protein. and your veggies. >> i season mine with a little bit of lemon pepper. i also season my asparagus with a little bit of lemon pepper and black pepper. >> how did you cook the salmon? did you bake it? >> yes, i baked it in the oven. for 12 to 15 minutes or internal temperature of 145. and just a little bit of olive oil. the same thing with my asparagus. i baked it two or three minutes. depending on the texture you want, i go for a crunch. >> you just go for the tops. >> and it helps me get more on my plate and balance when i'm on the run and i have meal prep. from there, i just have garlic, roasted tomatoes i just got from our local hy-vee. and a little bit of rice to add carbs just in case on days i need more energy. if it's a day i want to go less on carbs and go leaner, i will just have the rice out -- gi was going to say between that. you have maybe 12 calories total. >> there's not much going on there. it's your salmon and asparagus and tomatoes. you're looking at about 200, 300 calories per meal. you may go up to 400 or 500. this is a great well balanced dish and i just love salmon. easy to break down in your stomach. it's going to digest quicker. i just love it. >> of all the main dishes you have brought here, this is probably amongst the most healthy. that you've >> maybe? >> yes. i guess. i'm just trying to think. >> i think calorie wise, this is the leanest calorie meal that i have cooked here. and even then you can just go salmon and asparagus and you can just have your protein and your veggies. it's just as good. >> oh, no. i need the rice. i need the rice. i'm going to need that. tell you what, we're going to take a quick break in the kitchen. with jr and fit republic in jus1 back with jr from fit republic. if we were fine dining with salmon and asparagus, we would take out the fine dining. >> it's really nice to see it on the plate. there's a lot of great color. texture. so, if you like it. >> you took that away from me. >> just to show the picture. here you have on the left overs. >> here's half of my plate. >> i got and peppers. did you, or the roasted to ma tomatoes, did you put pepper? >> yes. so the toms can get a little bigger sometimes. everything works well together. >> really good. >> i could eat this all day. >> tell everybody where you're at. we're at mosaic, maryville, fit republic. we are in wichita. here there and everywhere. >> yeah.