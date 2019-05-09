Speech to Text for Atchison police officer credited for saving choking infant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is the johnson family, and this is their youngest daughter alexia at just a year how to have a still having fun. ááánatsshe's also enjoys her older siblings. she's my baby right here. the johnson family holding onto alexia a little tighter now after an police officer's help saved the girl. it all happened one afternoon when the family was putting together a playpen for alexia, they put her in another room for just a moment, somehow she found a piece of food and put it in her mouth. we was trying to get it out of her throat at the moment and at that time i couldn't dislodge it from her throat.little alexia was choking, the family frantic trying to save her. i was completely baffled i was crying i was freaking out.the family says that's when they called 911i was two blocks away so i answered that call officer wyatt richardson of the atchison police department was at the johnson's front door in under a minute, the father came out, i could tell the baby was blue and not breathing.officer richardson knew exactly what to do he turned the baby over and began tapping her back removing the blockage from alexia's throat. he says its all thanks his training.they teach us that in first aid what to do when an infant is choking. while the family is thankful officer richardson was just in the right place at the right time. if he hadn't showed up at the time he did, i can't say for sure if we would've had her still . i owe him my life, cause he saved my world. ron johnson kq2 news>> officer richardson says he's humbled by the recognition