School nurses recognized during National Nurses Week

if you've ever been a parent, you know how often kids can get sick -- you know it can be a challenge multiply that workload by the hundreds and you've got the daily duties of a school nurse. that's why they were being thanked by their students today. for school nurse erin gardner, it's another day of treating kids' coughs, sniffles, playground injuries and the like.this morning, it's a student with a loose tooth. but gardener also wants people to know her job is much more. "we also do daily treatments. were doing medicine in here, taking care of critically ill kids. we do it all."wednesday, students recognized the work that gardener and the other 29 st. joseph school district school nurses do.national nurses day is a tribute to those healthcare professionals who make sure our kids are healthy, both inside and outside."i'm not only taking care of their physical well-being, but emotional, social, so they can go into the classroom and be successful.in a school building on a typical day, there are hundreds of adults and kids who could need care at anytime. sometimes, the situations can be serious."i think last week alone we called three ambulances due to needs of students and staff. we take this job very serious and feel so glad there's a nurse in the building."and more than just taking care of day to day needs, the school nurses also act as educators."it could be as simple as hygiene. it can be teeth brushing. it can be talking about outside activities like wearing sun screen. but we also do growth and development with them as well." a couple of the larger schools have more than one school nurse taking care of the students and staff.