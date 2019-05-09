Speech to Text for Second Harvest and letter carriers help Stamp out Hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 back on "live at five" joined w chad higdon with second harvest. i got my yellow sack in my mailbox ready to go. >> you have to fill these up and put them back in the mail. that is part of the plan. how many of these do you put out? >> that's a great question. we order usually about i think 60,000 sacks. that's 19 counties. throughout the region. >> if only 10%, how good of shape would you be in? that's the largest collection. we collected 50,000 pounds and the food stays local. the food is brought back to the local postoffices and taken to a pantry. i saw a national number like 70 million pounds. that stays like you said, stays here. you spread them out to the area food bank. our reach is regional. so we're working to do everything we can to support the hunger relief efforts. >> do you know how many different food banks you supply material to or food to? >> well we work about 100 partner agencies in the region. every county has one if not multiple. >> you've got i guess a list of suggested items. >> yeah, obviously can't be anything open. we don't want anything glass provided. anything shelf stable. canned items are good. peanut butter is all a great item. >> i all go for the trusty cans of soup and spaghetti. >> that's a meal. good to go. >> that sounds like mike's lunch today. canned soup and spaghetti. again this goes to your night. 100 different agencies and locally here. but what do we do? this is pretty simple. >> yeah, it really is. the sack should have gone out. if not, hopefully you'll see before saturday. there's a donation envelope. stick it out and we will give it to families in need. we haven't mentioned letter carriers enough. it wouldn't happen without