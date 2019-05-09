Speech to Text for St. Joseph Museums to host Mah Jongg at the Mansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >> back on "live at five" at kathy reno from st. joseph museum. of all the things you come to promote, this is the fun one. the majong at the mansion. these majong gals go at it, don't they? >> they do. we serve lunch and stay out of the way after that. >> it's serious business on the majong. you said as many years as the museum has done this, you haven't learned to play. >> some play for match sticks. some play for money and some for bragging rights. ours is a party and not a tournament. >> i called it a tournament but some take it that seriously. >> this is a practice for a tournament. it's memorization, skill and luck. >> it's great. it's majang, a fundraiser for the museum. >> it's a fun one and i get a guy or two. i have seen a guy or two come and play and they promised to teach me when i retire. >> and it's at the mansion, what a great place. i recently had an event there with rotary club. it's pretty. this is a time to play majang, lunch will be different. the local bracey's will be quiche which i'm excited about because i think their quiche is to die for. they are here on mondays. tracy and brett will be there. they are a great pair and i'm sure they will do you up right. east hills mall provided the party favors. the drawing gifts. party favors will be there for everyone. it's may 28th. starts at noon. we end at 3:30 or wherever they are done playing. a game until 4:00. >> let them go. i don't get between them and the board. >> while you're promoting it, there's just a few seats left. >> i have room for five or six tables. you can register online or call or stop by the st. joseph museum. >> all right, thank you so much for