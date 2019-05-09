Speech to Text for MO Department of Conservation to hold free kids fishing clinic

on tuesday. and look liked with will be at 76. alan. thanks. mike. shelby smith with us with the missouri department of conse conservation. you're going to have good conservation fun with the kids. sounds like you have a great lineup. we have events since may, june, july. five fishing and five natural events. tomorrow we will do a free fishing clinic for the kids. provide poles and bait. come out and catch fish. >> it's kind of nice to have all the supplies there for them for kids that may have not been out before. that don't have a fishing pole at home. that's not something folks have hanging around everything is there for us. we even put the worms on the hook. >> so this is going to be where? >> crowd park lagoon. this is the first of a lot of activities. is it weekly? almost weekly. the fishing series are the second thursday of every month and the natural event. i'm doing flooding there. water cycle and those will be the fourth thursday of every month. >> a little bit all the way through. this goes through. >> through september. what do the kids think when they get the bats and that kind of stuff? i think they have fun. >> yes the kids love it. last year there was a mountain lion program. i had an actual mountain lion skin and they thought it was the coolest thing ever. we had a kid who caught his very first fish. that's priceless expression right there. >> what is the goal? >> to engage the community. a lot of people don't know we exist or what we do. >> kind of hiding out on campus. >> our goal is to always get the next generation involved in nature. showing them all the deteriorate things they can do in nature and the amazing things there are. >> kids are a little extra sensitive to that these days. we hear about climate change and back in my day, recycling wasn't a thing. what is cost? >> they are completely free. we provide everything. you just have to show up. >> to get the lineup of what is going when, how can they find that online? they are all on the missouri conservation events calendar. there's all a flier on the facebook page. and i have been hanging up flyers around town and will continue around the summer. >> about how many kids do you get to see? >> my biggest event i had about 50 people. >> boy that would be something seeing 50 kids with a fishing pole. >> do you put the worms on? >> a lot of times after the first time they do it. the first time is kind of terrifying. >> especially when they