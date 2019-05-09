Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Twisted Reuben

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we c1 >> we're back with krysteena from pub and grub. we already tasted some of the fare here >> you're here with another one of your twisted recipes. we had chicken simon and tacos have been on the menu. this is our newest creation. everybody really enjoys their 36 hour slow roasted corn beef. we decided to turn it into a twisted. >> let's show them how you do this. we will slide this to the side. >> i'm not dummy. >> we hand cut our tortillas a specific way. we're not going to reveal that secret. we do a seasoned cream cheese that we can't really see the exact seasonings. we start with the base. put down in the tortilla. smear it all around the bottom and then what do you think we're going to do next, alan? >> oh, how about some of the -- >> yes. we will take slow cooked meat here. >> we do the corn beef. >> you helped me last night. >> i helped and you got me. >> it's very important for this to go to layers. you taste the layers going over it. the dipping sauce will be thousand island dressing just like a normal rueben. we hand roll these. at the restaurant we fry these to order. the final version is there. i'm not going to fry on air today. we are just building the actual. >> you're going to cap it off. >> don't want anything leaking out. >> that's the kicker there. we have a specific tool designed when we fry these so they don't open up in the fryer. you make them at home and you have to be careful. if you don't have this specific tool -- >> just go down there and get it. >> it's just easier to come to us. there's the twisted rueben. we line those up on a tray. when people order them, it's going to come with potato salad. and thousand island. this is the plate. how it will come. of course, other sides to choose from. >> you have a new one on the menu. we just added fried okra today. it will be on the menu for a limited time. they have been enjoying them already. >> can't go wrong with a little fried okra. we will introduce that next week on "live at five" with the barbecue sauce. >> there's a new sandwich. >> you have to hang tight to find out. >> this is a twisted rueben. it's been very popular over the last week. hope everybody enjoys it. if it grows as much as this one, everybody will love it. >> the chicken is still the most popular. simon tacos are tied at the end. >> everybody loves them. it's a great. >> do you want to keep talking while i >> go ahead. >> sure. alan has already put two fried okras in his mouth. >> this is available starting today. if you want to enjoy them tonight. >> we will take a quick break here on "live at five". come back and find out what concerts they have going on. always the twisted ruebens on "live a 1 back with christina from d and g. she's cutting up one of ruebens here. >> who do you think? >> give it a whirl. so this is the thousand island dressing. twisted rueben. available on the menu starting today for friends of animal shelter every wednesday. wow. >> what do you think? >> a lot of flavor going on? >> the cream cheese, the special spices that are in it. 36 hours slow roasted corned beef. >> you have events going on there too. >> friday we have two local bands. we have johnny and the riff rafts and we have the gentlemen from freight train rapid killer called gas can. saturday we're doing a private event. we will be doing a juke box jam with me bartending. >> we got the twisted ruebens and the chips. >> you can still get them with the twisted rueben. pairs well with the honey dijon salad. >> 1918 fredrik. come see >> another