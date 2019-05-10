Speech to Text for Owners grieve over miniature horse found shot and mutilated in Bethany

details. a family is greiving tonight after one of their beloved horses was brutally murdered. áá parents and gaurdians we warn that some may find this story distrerbing, and graphic-- so please use your judgment for younger viewers. here's kq2's dane hawkins áánatsááconfused...sad...a ngry..[steve tharp]i'll tell you what-- they've come and done this to the wrong family steve and lisa tharp..reeling..after losing one of their ownsot or nat ((he's not here and he had a long life ahead of him))the couple started taking in horses after they became empty nesters[steve tharp] these are our babies, they are not horses to us (visual of snuggling with horses)[lisa] you have have that other little place you have to fill up when your kids get older ad move out or move on and these guys did that for us, they felt that emptinessbut now their nest a little empty.. and their hearts heavy.. after some one.. murdered and mutilated quigley..[lisa] little quigley, he was my first, i got himme when he was only a few months old..on sunday some one shot quigley in the head..cut off one of his ears.. gouged out one of his eyes, and castrated him.. [steve tharp] they knew what they were doing, i mean they had a surgical knife and it was a complete oval wit no jagged edges as if they didnt know---they know what they were doing[lisa]ásniffleá its not right, its not right how people do this to animalsafter filing a police report.. the harps also turning to the community for help..[lisa]if anyone knew anything about this [steve] people know who's done this áánatáávowing to bring justicee for quigley..[steve tharp] he's not at peace he wont be at peace until i cath the sob that done this..and i will not stop!dane hawkins kq2 news quigley's family is raising money through a go fund me... 1/2 of the money will be used as a reward to get people with information to come forward. the other half will go to a local animal rescue in need.