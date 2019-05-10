Speech to Text for EPA student poster contest highlights lead safety

decision... students at one st. joseph school were rewarded for their creativity when it comes to lead safety. for the last few weeks, st. francis third through fifth graders worked with the e-p-a region seven office out of kansas city on the dangers of lead exposure. to help make the lesson fun, a poster contest was done to give the students an opportunity to illustrate concerns and how to stay safe. today the epa announced the 3 winners... nate galing johnathan borunda and lily bridges. (sot lily bridges fifth grade poster winner: "to keep their homes safe because it can damage someone that you love or hurt someone that you really care about. the whole school: "be lead safe!")the posters were judged based on imagination and the message that was given. our very own mike bracciano was one of the contest judges and says all the kids did