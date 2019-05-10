Speech to Text for YouTuber shares business basics with students

website...you tube has been well known to put many individuals on the map. one of them actually lives here. kq2's vanessa alonso introduces us to a young man who shares his talent and potential to the world. <<open nat sound...charlie singing.he is only 20 years old, but charlie green has already made a name for himself. he is one of the most well known you tubers in the world. and it all started with his love for music. charlie green/musician and you tuber: "i was really young stopping my feet and making beats. i was just life for me. i wouldn't be where i am today without music." since the age of 3, green has been making his own music and writing his own songs. it wasn't until he was 9, when he starting expanding his talent more visually...and it was all thanks to a new video-sharing site called you tube. over the years his videos have become more creative. but it wasn't without a few trials, errors and lessons learned. "you know quality really upgraded. it takes a lot of time. you work on yourself as a person. you figure out what you really want and do what you love. it can be quite the process. it took a lot of soul searching. but in the end i just kept on going. that's what you have to do. i've been working on my vocals and personalities. learning a lot about myself and my music abilities. " green's father always knew there was something very special about his older son. the family has been by his side every step of the way. chuck green/charlie's dad: "he was always very dedicated to it and he just kept going. he makes a really good living doing it. it's been incredible to watch.over 500-thousand subscribers and 140-million channel views later, green spends his some of his free time sharing his creativity and story at area schools. his lesson: simply do what you love! "as steve perry for journey always said, "don't stop believing." in yourself especially. as long as you start from the ground up and work on your passion, someday your future is going to be great." reporting from st. joseph, i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> green is planning to return back home to arizona to continuing pursuing his career as a music producer. we have the link to green's you tube page in this story on kq2 dot-com.