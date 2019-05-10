Speech to Text for The Hearing Connection: Better Hearing Month

to preserve your hearing when w1 welcome back to "live at five". we have been chatting here a little bit too. you mentioned something kind of interesting, the fact that as we get older, we tend to lose our hearing but we also tend to lose a little bit of certain words that we start to have a hard time with. >> we lose the sound track of our life. as you go through life, we exposed our heres to a lot of noise, lawn mowers, loud music and so then other things can create hearing loss too. what happens is hearing loss comes on gradually. we start to lose the sound track. i don't know if you can focus in on here. >> hang on, we will get a shot. >> basically we're looking at a chart here. this is an audiogram. this is what we consider normal hearing. a lot of times we hear in low frequencies. as our hearing loss deteriorates. we're not hearing a lot of the cons consonants. we heard words but sometimes we just don't understand it. so sometimes i hear this a lot from my patients. my husband just doesn't hear. that happens in real life and gets frustrating. when people say they have selective hearing, there could be a typical medical reason for that. the best thing to do is to come in and get tested to find out what your audiogram is because if you are dipping down into these frequencies that you're not hearing, then what the hearing aids can do is bring you back up to a more normal hearing. you're getting the full sound track of your life. we're seeing the water and the birds. these are the decibel levels we hear. i do this a good job to explain to my clients so they can understand the struggles. >> these things just don't happen overnight. a lot of times, they are gradual. we sit down, you end up turning down the tv. you turn the radio up. you ask what did you say? >> so, basically people can about seven to 10 years, people procrastinate because you can do things to compensate. so the deal is, when you start to hearing the things, you need to probably go in and get a checkup. we get a checkup, dental checkup. get a hearing checkup. mother's day is coming. it's important to be able to hear you know, family stuff. and nowadays with the size of the hearing aids, you're not getting a huge thing. >> in five years, the technology is incredible. it's blue tooth